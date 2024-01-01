Menu
2021 Kia Sorento

96,975 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sorento

2.5L LX+

2021 Kia Sorento

2.5L LX+

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,975KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRGDLC3MG072214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,975 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

