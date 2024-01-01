Menu
<p> Youll have no regrets driving this dependable 2022 Hyundai Kona N. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R) Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>CYBER GREY, BLACK, LEATHER/SIMULATED SUEDE SEAT TRIM, Wing Spoiler, Wheels: 19 x 8.0J Machine-Faced Dark Gun Metal Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed DCT -inc: paddle shifters and drive mode select (normal, eco, sport, N, custom), Tires: P235/40R19 Summer, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.</p>

2022 Hyundai KONA

35,109 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

35,109KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8KH3AC4NU001725

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS1960A
  • Mileage 35,109 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

