2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L LE
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PL3712
- Mileage 10,827 KM
Vehicle Description
You'll have no regrets driving this dependable 2022 Hyundai Kona. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
PHANTOM BLACK, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control.
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
Experience Hyundai
902-569-2277