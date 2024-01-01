$45,839+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
Electric PREFERRED
2022 Hyundai KONA
Electric PREFERRED
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
You'll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
PHANTOM BLACK, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: paddle shifters for regenerative braking, Drive Mode Select (DMS) and shift-by-wire, Tires: P215/55R17 AS Low Rolling Resistance, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.
