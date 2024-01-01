Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this impeccable 2023 Hyundai Sonata. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>SERENITY WHITE, DARK GREY W/RED STITCHING, NAPPA LEATHER/DINAMICA SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: N Line 19 x 8.0J Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: N 8-Speed Wet Dual-Clutch -inc: REV match, shift-by-wire button-type gear selectors, paddle shifters and drive mode select, Transmission w/Oil Cooler.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> For a must-own Hyundai Sonata come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!</p>

2023 Hyundai Sonata

20,487 KM

Details Description Features

$36,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Sonata

N Line

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Sonata

N Line

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 11311118
  2. 11311118
  3. 11311118
  4. 11311118
  5. 11311118
  6. 11311118
  7. 11311118
  8. 11311118
  9. 11311118
  10. 11311118
  11. 11311118
  12. 11311118
Contact Seller

$36,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,487KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHL54JC8PA258233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,487 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2023 Hyundai Sonata. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
SERENITY WHITE, DARK GREY W/RED STITCHING, NAPPA LEATHER/DINAMICA SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: N Line 19 x 8.0J Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: N 8-Speed Wet Dual-Clutch -inc: REV match, shift-by-wire button-type gear selectors, paddle shifters and drive mode select, Transmission w/Oil Cooler.

Stop By Today
For a must-own Hyundai Sonata come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium 200,790 KM $8,498 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 197,800 KM $22,898 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package 42,420 KM $25,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,498

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Sonata