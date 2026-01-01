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<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: #ba372a;><strong style=font-size: 24px;>$73/Weekly payments based on market value price of $16,998</strong></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: #000000;><strong>Easiest approval process on PEI, helping islanders for over 20 years.</strong></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=text-decoration: underline; color: #ba372a;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Here to help get you driving.</strong></span></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included</strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>New MVI / Oil Change</strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>100 Multipoint inspection</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong style=font-size: 10.6667px;>*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.</strong></p>

2020 Buick Encore

94,153 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Buick Encore

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14337878

2020 Buick Encore

Preferred

Location

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

902-918-5600

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
94,153KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJASBXLB322856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 66
  • Mileage 94,153 KM

Vehicle Description

$73/Weekly payments based on market value price of $16,998

 

Easiest approval process on PEI, helping islanders for over 20 years.

 

Here to help get you driving.

 

2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included

 

New MVI / Oil Change

 

100 Multipoint inspection

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Backup Camera
Bluetooth

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Caseley Auto Sales

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

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902-918-XXXX

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902-918-5600

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$16,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Caseley Auto Sales

902-918-5600

2020 Buick Encore