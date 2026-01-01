$2,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Kia Forte
Koup SX
2011 Kia Forte
Koup SX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
844-536-6987
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
206,460KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFW6A39B5430911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 206,460 KM
Vehicle Description
La voiture est très propre malgré un peut de rouille appart cela le véhicule roule très bien les seul problème connu son la perte d'échappement et le toit ouvrant non fonctionnel.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny La Prairie
1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2011 Kia Forte