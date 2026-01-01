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La voiture est très propre malgré un peut de rouille appart cela le véhicule roule très bien les seul problème connu son la perte déchappement et le toit ouvrant non fonctionnel.

2011 Kia Forte

206,460 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Kia Forte

Koup SX

Watch This Vehicle
14281973

2011 Kia Forte

Koup SX

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

844-536-6987

  1. 14281973
  2. 14281973
  3. 14281973
  4. 14281973
  5. 14281973
  6. 14281973
  7. 14281973
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
206,460KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFW6A39B5430911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 206,460 KM

Vehicle Description

La voiture est très propre malgré un peut de rouille appart cela le véhicule roule très bien les seul problème connu son la perte d'échappement et le toit ouvrant non fonctionnel.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny La Prairie

1965 Rue Jean-Marie-Langlois, La Prairie, QC J5R 5Z8

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$2,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2011 Kia Forte