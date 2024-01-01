Menu
<p>2012 Honda Civic Automatique 196 000 KM Groupe Électrique Complet Toit Ouvrant Mags FULL LOAD TRÈS PROPRE POUR LANNÉE Plus de 1300 Véhicules Vendu en 2023 Les Vrais Meilleurs Prix du Marché Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2012-id10706491.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2012-id10706491.html</a>

2012 Honda Civic

196,000 KM

EX ( AUTOMATIQUE - PROPRE )

EX ( AUTOMATIQUE - PROPRE )

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

196,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F54CH023186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Gris
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 490005-C
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Civic
Automatique
196 000 KM

Groupe Électrique Complet
Toit Ouvrant
Mags
FULL LOAD

TRÈS PROPRE POUR L'ANNÉE

Plus de 1300 Véhicules Vendu en 2023
Les Vrais Meilleurs Prix du Marché

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2012-id10706491.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

