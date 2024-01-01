$6,899+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Honda Civic
EX ( AUTOMATIQUE - PROPRE )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$6,899
+ taxes & licensing
196,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F54CH023186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Gris
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 490005-C
- Mileage 196,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda Civic
Automatique
196 000 KM
Groupe Électrique Complet
Toit Ouvrant
Mags
FULL LOAD
TRÈS PROPRE POUR L'ANNÉE
Plus de 1300 Véhicules Vendu en 2023
Les Vrais Meilleurs Prix du Marché
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2012-id10706491.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
