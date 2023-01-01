Menu
2012 Honda Civic

170,000 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9590503
  • Stock #: 3146003-EB
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B4XCH000192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3146003-EB
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2012-id9383518.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Radio Mp3. Commandes aux volant
** Financement Disponible sur Place ** 2012 Honda Civic Coupe Automatique. Groupe Électrique
Mode Économique. Régulateur de vitesse. Très bien entretenu. Inspecté réparé
Plusieurs pièces neuves. -Freins Arrières Neufs. -2 Tambours Arrières Neufs. -2 Link kits Avants Neufs. automatic 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

