$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
Location
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
170,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9590503
- Stock #: 3146003-EB
- VIN: 2HGFG3B4XCH000192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Climatiseur
Radio Mp3. Commandes aux volant
** Financement Disponible sur Place ** 2012 Honda Civic Coupe Automatique. Groupe Électrique
Mode Économique. Régulateur de vitesse. Très bien entretenu. Inspecté réparé
Plusieurs pièces neuves. -Freins Arrières Neufs. -2 Tambours Arrières Neufs. -2 Link kits Avants Neufs. automatic 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible.
