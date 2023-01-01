$8,499 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9590503

9590503 Stock #: 3146003-EB

3146003-EB VIN: 2HGFG3B4XCH000192

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Noir

Interior Colour Gris foncé

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # 3146003-EB

Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Climatiseur Radio Mp3. Commandes aux volant ** Financement Disponible sur Place ** 2012 Honda Civic Coupe Automatique. Groupe Électrique Mode Économique. Régulateur de vitesse. Très bien entretenu. Inspecté réparé Plusieurs pièces neuves. -Freins Arrières Neufs. -2 Tambours Arrières Neufs. -2 Link kits Avants Neufs. automatic 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.