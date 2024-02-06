Menu
<p>2013 Ford Escape CUIR LIMITED 4x4 AWD 4WD Automatique 167 000 KM Intérieur en Cuir Groupe électrique complet Bluetooth Sièges chauffants Même modèle quun 2014 ou 2015 ou 2016 Fait par Autos BB 2024-02-06: -Flexible de LÉchappement Neuf -Sensors ABS Neuf 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Ford-Escape-2013-id10423557.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Ford-Escape-2013-id10423557.html</a>

167,000 KM

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

167,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9G96DUA96088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3125013-SAG
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Escape CUIR LIMITED
4x4 AWD 4WD
Automatique
167 000 KM

Intérieur en Cuir
Groupe électrique complet
Bluetooth
Sièges chauffants

Même modèle qu'un 2014 ou 2015 ou 2016

Fait par Autos BB 2024-02-06:
-Flexible de L'Échappement Neuf
-Sensors ABS Neuf

5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Ford-Escape-2013-id10423557.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

