$8,499+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
CUIR ( 4X4 AWD - 167 000 KM )
2013 Ford Escape
CUIR ( 4X4 AWD - 167 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
167,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9G96DUA96088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3125013-SAG
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford Escape CUIR LIMITED
4x4 AWD 4WD
Automatique
167 000 KM
Intérieur en Cuir
Groupe électrique complet
Bluetooth
Sièges chauffants
Même modèle qu'un 2014 ou 2015 ou 2016
Fait par Autos BB 2024-02-06:
-Flexible de L'Échappement Neuf
-Sensors ABS Neuf
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Ford-Escape-2013-id10423557.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2013 Ford Escape