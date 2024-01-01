Menu
2014 Cadillac ATS 2.0 T Automatique 203 000 KM Groupe Électrique Complet Toit Ouvrant Intérieur en Cuir FULL LOAD TRÈS PROPRE POUR LANNÉE Plus de 1300 Véhicules Vendu en 2023 Les Vrais Meilleurs Prix du Marché Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides

2014 Cadillac ATS

199,000 KM

$6,899

+ tax & licensing
2014 Cadillac ATS

( 4 CYLINDRES - PROPRE )

2014 Cadillac ATS

( 4 CYLINDRES - PROPRE )

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
VIN 1G6AA5RX0E0107624

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 380003-KZ
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

2014 Cadillac ATS 2.0 T
Automatique
203 000 KM

Groupe Électrique Complet
Toit Ouvrant
Intérieur en Cuir
FULL LOAD

TRÈS PROPRE POUR L'ANNÉE

Plus de 1300 Véhicules Vendu en 2023
Les Vrais Meilleurs Prix du Marché

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Cadillac-Ats-2014-id10705419.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-XXXX

450-963-8888

$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2014 Cadillac ATS