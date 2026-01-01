$3,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Cadillac DTS
2006 Cadillac DTS
Location
Kenny U-Pull
9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4
844-536-6987
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
156,788KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G6KD57Y86U124012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Lightning
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,788 KM
Vehicle Description
CADILLAC COULEUR BLANC 4 ROUES EN ALUMINIUM PEU DE ROUILLE
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Remote_Auto_Starter
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Front_Air_Dam
Voice_Recognition
High_Density_Discharge_Lights
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
Automatic_Load_Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Montreal
9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2006 Cadillac DTS