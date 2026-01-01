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CADILLAC COULEUR BLANC 4 ROUES EN ALUMINIUM PEU DE ROUILLE

2006 Cadillac DTS

156,788 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Cadillac DTS

Watch This Vehicle
14464339

2006 Cadillac DTS

Location

Kenny U-Pull

9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
156,788KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G6KD57Y86U124012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Lightning
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,788 KM

Vehicle Description

CADILLAC COULEUR BLANC 4 ROUES EN ALUMINIUM PEU DE ROUILLE

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Remote_Auto_Starter
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Front_Air_Dam
Voice_Recognition
High_Density_Discharge_Lights
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
Automatic_Load_Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Montreal

9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$3,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2006 Cadillac DTS