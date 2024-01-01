Menu
<p>Dodge Caravn 2009 Beige</p><p>Automatique</p><p>Bas kilométrage 73467 kilometre</p><p>Freins a remplacer</p><p>Hayon arriere bossé et rouillé</p><p>Porte de coté gauche tres rouille a remplacer</p><p>Porte avant droite bossé</p><p>Rouille aile avant droite</p><p>Véhicule intéressant pour livraison colis</p><p>V6 Pentastar</p><p>Pare-brise craqué</p><p>Frame ok</p><p>Direction ok</p><p>-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</p><p>2009 Dodge Caravn Beige</p><p>Automatic</p><p>Low mileage 73467 kilometre</p><p>Brakes to replace</p><p>Rear hatch dented and rusty</p><p>Rusty left side door to be replaced</p><p>Front right door dented</p><p>Rust on right front fender</p><p>Interesting vehicle for parcel delivery</p><p>V6 Pentastar</p><p>Windshield cracked</p><p>Frame ok</p><p>Steering ok</p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan