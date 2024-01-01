$3,800+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6
844-536-6987
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,467 KM
Vehicle Description
Dodge Caravn 2009 Beige
Automatique
Bas kilométrage 73467 kilometre
Freins a remplacer
Hayon arriere bossé et rouillé
Porte de coté gauche tres rouille a remplacer
Porte avant droite bossé
Rouille aile avant droite
Véhicule intéressant pour livraison colis
V6 Pentastar
Pare-brise craqué
Frame ok
Direction ok
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2009 Dodge Caravn Beige
Automatic
Low mileage 73467 kilometre
Brakes to replace
Rear hatch dented and rusty
Rusty left side door to be replaced
Front right door dented
Rust on right front fender
Interesting vehicle for parcel delivery
V6 Pentastar
Windshield cracked
Frame ok
Steering ok
