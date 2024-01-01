$6,000+ tax & licensing
Location
Kenny U-Pull
3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6
844-536-6987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Toyota Corolla 2015 Bleu marin
Automatique
***Véhicule rencart, doit etre inspecter avant retour sur la route)***
Bas kilométrage 145522 km
4 portes
Vitres électrique
Air Climatisé
Moteur 1.8 litres (parfaite condition)
Freins ok
Besoin pare-choc avant, ailes avant, support radiateur et phares(1x), capot
Frame correct
Direction ok
Véhicule avec beaucoup de potentiel
2015 Toyota Corolla Navy Blue
Automatic
***Vehicle must be inspected before returning to road)***
Low mileage 145522 km
4 doors
Electric windows
Air Conditioning
1.8-litre engine (perfect condition)
Brakes ok
Needs front bumper, front fenders, radiator and headlight support (1x), hood
Frame ok
Steering ok
Vehicle with lots of potential
Vehicle Features
