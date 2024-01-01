Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Toyota Corolla 2015 Bleu marin</p><p>Automatique</p><p>***Véhicule rencart, doit etre inspecter avant retour sur la route)***</p><p>Bas kilométrage 145522 km</p><p>4 portes</p><p>Vitres électrique</p><p>Air Climatisé</p><p>Moteur 1.8 litres (parfaite condition)</p><p>Freins ok</p><p>Besoin pare-choc avant, ailes avant, support radiateur et phares(1x), capot</p><p>Frame correct</p><p>Direction ok</p><p>Véhicule avec beaucoup de potentiel</p><p>-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</p><p>2015 Toyota Corolla Navy Blue</p><p>Automatic</p><p>***Vehicle must be inspected before returning to road)***</p><p>Low mileage 145522 km</p><p>4 doors</p><p>Electric windows</p><p>Air Conditioning</p><p>1.8-litre engine (perfect condition)</p><p>Brakes ok</p><p>Needs front bumper, front fenders, radiator and headlight support (1x), hood</p><p>Frame ok</p><p>Steering ok</p><p>Vehicle with lots of potential</p>

2015 Toyota Corolla

145,522 KM

Details Description Features

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Corolla

L

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

L

Location

Kenny U-Pull

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

844-536-6987

  1. 11264141
  2. 11264141
  3. 11264141
  4. 11264141
  5. 11264141
  6. 11264141
  7. 11264141
  8. 11264141
  9. 11264141
  10. 11264141
  11. 11264141
  12. 11264141
  13. 11264141
  14. 11264141
  15. 11264141
Contact Seller

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
145,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE0FC281295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Toyota Corolla 2015 Bleu marin

Automatique

***Véhicule rencart, doit etre inspecter avant retour sur la route)***

Bas kilométrage 145522 km

4 portes

Vitres électrique

Air Climatisé

Moteur 1.8 litres (parfaite condition)

Freins ok

Besoin pare-choc avant, ailes avant, support radiateur et phares(1x), capot

Frame correct

Direction ok

Véhicule avec beaucoup de potentiel

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2015 Toyota Corolla Navy Blue

Automatic

***Vehicle must be inspected before returning to road)***

Low mileage 145522 km

4 doors

Electric windows

Air Conditioning

1.8-litre engine (perfect condition)

Brakes ok

Needs front bumper, front fenders, radiator and headlight support (1x), hood

Frame ok

Steering ok

Vehicle with lots of potential

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Telematic Systems
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2003 Acura MDX Touring for sale in Drummondville, QC
2003 Acura MDX Touring 251,000 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 s Grand Touring for sale in Moncton, NB
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 s Grand Touring 256,325 KM $2,600 + tax & lic
Used 1997 Pontiac Grand Am SE for sale in Peterborough, ON
1997 Pontiac Grand Am SE 112,732 KM $2,500 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Lévis

3441 Rue de Vulcain, Saint Henri de Lévis, QC G6W 7X6

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla