Menu
Account
Sign In

2000 Toyota Corolla

144,000 KM

Details Features

$2,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2000 Toyota Corolla

VE

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Toyota Corolla

VE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

844-536-6987

  1. 11309660
  2. 11309660
  3. 11309660
  4. 11309660
  5. 11309660
  6. 11309660
  7. 11309660
  8. 11309660
  9. 11309660
  10. 11309660
  11. 11309660
  12. 11309660
  13. 11309660
  14. 11309660
  15. 11309660
Contact Seller

$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
144,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BR12E1YC810252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Venetian Red Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 33-24-040896-00
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 1982 Pontiac Parisienne for sale in Saint-Lazare, QC
1982 Pontiac Parisienne 99,660 KM $2,300 + tax & lic
Used 1986 Oldsmobile Calais for sale in Trois-Rivières, QC
1986 Oldsmobile Calais 136,265 KM $2,099 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus SE for sale in Trois-Rivières, QC
2013 Ford Focus SE 189,738 KM $2,299 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Saint-Augustin

210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2000 Toyota Corolla