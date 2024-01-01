$2,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2000 Toyota Corolla
VE
2000 Toyota Corolla
VE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4
844-536-6987
$2,400
+ taxes & licensing
144,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1BR12E1YC810252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Venetian Red Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 33-24-040896-00
- Mileage 144,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
1982 Pontiac Parisienne 99,660 KM $2,300 + tax & lic
1986 Oldsmobile Calais 136,265 KM $2,099 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE 189,738 KM $2,299 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saint-Augustin
210 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1T4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,400
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2000 Toyota Corolla