2022 Toyota C-HR

$32,400 + taxes & licensing

13,750 KM Used

Listing ID: 10550034

3XAVR259 VIN: JTNKHMBXXN1132523

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3XAVR259

Mileage 13,750 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Rain sensor wipers Safety Lane Departure Warning

