New and Used Honda Civic for Sale in Saint-hubert, QC

Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX, MAGS, AILEROND, CAMERA, SIEGES-CHAUFFANTS for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan LX, MAGS, AILEROND, CAMERA, SIEGES-CHAUFFANTS
$16,450
+ tax & lic
123,185KM
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

Used 2014 Honda Civic Sedan EX, AUTOMATIQUE, TOIT OUVRANT, BLUETOOTH for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan EX, AUTOMATIQUE, TOIT OUVRANT, BLUETOOTH
$13,950
+ tax & lic
116,969KM
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

Used 2017 Honda Civic Sedan EX, TOIT OUVRANT, CAMERA DE RECUL, MAGS for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX, TOIT OUVRANT, CAMERA DE RECUL, MAGS
$21,450
+ tax & lic
81,200KM
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

Used 2009 Honda Civic 4 portes, boîte manuelle, DX for sale in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

2009 Honda Civic

4 portes, boîte manuelle, DX
$5,756
+ tax & lic
192,205KM
Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

Used 2009 Honda Civic 4 portes, boîte automatique, DX-G for sale in Laval, QC

2009 Honda Civic

4 portes, boîte automatique, DX-G
$5,899
+ tax & lic
199,000KM
Autos BB

Laval, QC

Used 2002 Honda Civic SI for sale in Montreal, QC

2002 Honda Civic

SI
$3,600
+ tax & lic
230,522KM
Kenny U-Pull

Montreal, QC

Used 2012 Honda Civic LX 4 portes, boîte automatique for sale in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

2012 Honda Civic

LX 4 portes, boîte automatique
$5,856
+ tax & lic
286,609KM
Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

Used 2014 Honda Civic 4 portes boîte manuelle EX for sale in Laval, QC

2014 Honda Civic

4 portes boîte manuelle EX
$8,899
+ tax & lic
187,000KM
Autos BB

Laval, QC

Used 2012 Honda Civic LX, AUTOMATIQUE, BLUETOOTH, A/C, CRUISE for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2012 Honda Civic

LX, AUTOMATIQUE, BLUETOOTH, A/C, CRUISE
$10,800
+ tax & lic
155,784KM
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

Used 2008 Honda Civic 2 portes, boîte automatique, DX-G for sale in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

2008 Honda Civic

2 portes, boîte automatique, DX-G
$7,553
+ tax & lic
112,014KM
Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan EX, TOIT-OUVRANT, ASSISTANCE-CONDUITE for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan EX, TOIT-OUVRANT, ASSISTANCE-CONDUITE
$25,450
+ tax & lic
10,947KM
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

Used 2017 Honda Civic Sedan EX-T, ASSISTANCE-CONDUITE, TOIT-OUVRANT for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX-T, ASSISTANCE-CONDUITE, TOIT-OUVRANT
$22,400
+ tax & lic
82,879KM
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

Used 2013 Honda Civic COUPE LX COUPE, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH, BANCS- CHAUFFANTS for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2013 Honda Civic

COUPE LX COUPE, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH, BANCS- CHAUFFANTS
$13,888
+ tax & lic
71,654KM
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

Used 2017 Honda Civic 4 portes, boîte manuelle, LX for sale in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

2017 Honda Civic

4 portes, boîte manuelle, LX
$16,893
+ tax & lic
132,000KM
Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

Used 2012 Honda Civic LX 4 portes, boîte automatique for sale in Laval, QC

2012 Honda Civic

LX 4 portes, boîte automatique
$6,499
+ tax & lic
268,000KM
Autos BB

Laval, QC

Used 2012 Honda Civic 4 portes, boîte manuelle, DX for sale in Laval, QC

2012 Honda Civic

4 portes, boîte manuelle, DX
$8,699
+ tax & lic
150,000KM
Autos BB

Laval, QC

Used 2010 Honda Civic 4 portes, boîte automatique, DX for sale in Laval, QC

2010 Honda Civic

4 portes, boîte automatique, DX
$7,799
+ tax & lic
120,000KM
Autos BB

Laval, QC

Used 2009 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2009 Honda Civic

$11,850
+ tax & lic
88,755KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2009 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2009 Honda Civic

$10,850
+ tax & lic
95,330KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2008 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2008 Honda Civic

$10,990
+ tax & lic
70,300KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2009 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2009 Honda Civic

$12,750
+ tax & lic
62,620KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2008 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2008 Honda Civic

$10,450
+ tax & lic
62,995KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2009 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2009 Honda Civic

$11,750
+ tax & lic
41,755KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2008 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2008 Honda Civic

$10,450
+ tax & lic
80,790KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2008 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2008 Honda Civic

$10,425
+ tax & lic
87,410KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2009 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2009 Honda Civic

$11,450
+ tax & lic
51,737KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2009 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2009 Honda Civic

$11,750
+ tax & lic
55,600KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2010 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2010 Honda Civic

$14,675
+ tax & lic
41,975KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2010 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2010 Honda Civic

$14,250
+ tax & lic
57,960KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2008 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2008 Honda Civic

$9,750
+ tax & lic
85,660KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2009 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2009 Honda Civic

$13,450
+ tax & lic
52,950KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2010 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2010 Honda Civic

$14,850
+ tax & lic
29,750KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2007 Honda Civic LX for sale in Laval, QC

2007 Honda Civic

LX
$9,995
+ tax & lic
82,060KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2012 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2012 Honda Civic

$16,450
+ tax & lic
20,100KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2010 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2010 Honda Civic

$14,895
+ tax & lic
73,210KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2009 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2009 Honda Civic

$11,985
+ tax & lic
79,830KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2009 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2009 Honda Civic

$9,350
+ tax & lic
86,350KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2009 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2009 Honda Civic

$10,485
+ tax & lic
36,780KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2009 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2009 Honda Civic

$10,950
+ tax & lic
81,500KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2009 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2009 Honda Civic

$10,990
+ tax & lic
81,910KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2008 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2008 Honda Civic

$10,950
+ tax & lic
79,165KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC

Used 2008 Honda Civic for sale in Laval, QC

2008 Honda Civic

$9,995
+ tax & lic
77,360KM
Honda De Laval

Laval, QC