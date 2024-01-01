Menu
<p>PERTE D'EXHAUST, FREIN A MAINS NON FONCTIONNEL, 1 CLÉ DISPONIBLE</p>

2007 Toyota Yaris

235,026 KM

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

235,026KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDJT923975132338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteorite Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 235,026 KM

Vehicle Description

PERTE D'EXHAUST, FREIN A MAINS NON FONCTIONNEL, 1 CLÉ DISPONIBLE

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat

2007 Toyota Yaris