$2,200+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Yaris
LIFTBACK
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
844-536-6987
235,026KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDJT923975132338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteorite Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 235,026 KM
Vehicle Description
PERTE D'EXHAUST, FREIN A MAINS NON FONCTIONNEL, 1 CLÉ DISPONIBLE
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saint-Lazare
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
2007 Toyota Yaris