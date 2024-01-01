Menu
<p>roule bien, pas d'immatriculation ( ce véhicule n'est pas autorisé a aller sur la route)</p>

2008 Toyota Matrix

299,999 KM

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Matrix

2008 Toyota Matrix

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

299,999KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1KR32E08C690469

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 299,999 KM

roule bien, pas d'immatriculation ( ce véhicule n'est pas autorisé a aller sur la route)

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Interior

Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny Saint-Lazare

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

