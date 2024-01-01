$2,300+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Matrix
2008 Toyota Matrix
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
844-536-6987
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing
299,999KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1KR32E08C690469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 299,999 KM
Vehicle Description
roule bien, pas d'immatriculation ( ce véhicule n'est pas autorisé a aller sur la route)
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Interior
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
2008 Toyota Matrix