<p>TOIT OUVRANT</p><p>BANC CHAUFFANT</p><p>2 CLÉS</p><p>VENDU SUR PNEU HIVER</p><p>ROULE SUPER BIEN AUCUN BRUIT DANS LA DIRECTION/SUSPENSION</p>

2009 Hyundai Sonata

285,840 KM

$2,350

+ tax & licensing
Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

  • Exterior Colour Willow Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 285,840 KM

TOIT OUVRANT

BANC CHAUFFANT

2 CLÉS

VENDU SUR PNEU HIVER

ROULE SUPER BIEN AUCUN BRUIT DANS LA DIRECTION/SUSPENSION

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny Saint-Lazare

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

