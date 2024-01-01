$2,350+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Hyundai Sonata
GLS
2009 Hyundai Sonata
GLS
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
844-536-6987
$2,350
+ taxes & licensing
285,840KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NPET46C79H436060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Willow Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 285,840 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
TOIT OUVRANT
BANC CHAUFFANT
2 CLÉS
VENDU SUR PNEU HIVER
ROULE SUPER BIEN AUCUN BRUIT DANS LA DIRECTION/SUSPENSION
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2013 Nissan Sentra S 328,569 KM $2,399 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5I Premium 221,134 KM $3,400 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Yaris S 279,563 KM $2,400 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Saint-Lazare
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,350
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2009 Hyundai Sonata