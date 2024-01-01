$8,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Hyundai Sonata
LIMITED ( CUIR - 124 000 KM )
2012 Hyundai Sonata
LIMITED ( CUIR - 124 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
124,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NPEC4AB9CH471883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3132003-QAS
- Mileage 124,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS LIMITED
Automatique
124 000 KM
INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR
TOIT PANORAMIQUE
SIÈGEAS CHAUFFANTS
BLUETOOTH
CAMÉRA DE RECUL
TRÈS BIEN ENTRETENU
TRÈS PROPRE
4 CYLINDRES
8 Pneus et Roues Inclus
Même modèle qu'un 2013 2014
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Sonata-2012-id10622310.html
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-88888
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autos BB
2016 Honda Civic Sedan ( MANUELLE - 166 000 KM ) 166,000 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE ( AWD 4x4 - 166 000 KM ) 166,000 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Tucson GLS ( 136 000 KM - CUIR - TOIT PANORAMIQUE 136,000 KM $10,899 + tax & lic
Email Autos BB
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
Call Dealer
450-963-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2012 Hyundai Sonata