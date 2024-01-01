Menu
<p>2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS LIMITED Automatique 124 000 KM INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR TOIT PANORAMIQUE SIÈGEAS CHAUFFANTS BLUETOOTH CAMÉRA DE RECUL TRÈS BIEN ENTRETENU TRÈS PROPRE 4 CYLINDRES 8 Pneus et Roues Inclus Même modèle quun 2013 2014 Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Sonata-2012-id10622310.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Sonata-2012-id10622310.html</a>

Location

124,000KM
Used
VIN 5NPEC4AB9CH471883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3132003-QAS
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-88888

