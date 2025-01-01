$3,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4
844-536-6987
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
160,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF5HU092336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Diamond
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Voiture accidenté
Ne démarre pas
1 clé
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
