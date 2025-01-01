Menu
<p>Voiture accidenté</p><p>Ne démarre pas</p><p>1 clé</p>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

160,000 KM

Details

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

12280053

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1021 Chemin St Louis, Saint-Lazare, QC J7T 2B4

844-536-6987

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF5HU092336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Diamond
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Voiture accidenté

Ne démarre pas

1 clé

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Hyundai Elantra