$9,990+ taxes & licensing
2014 BMW X1
xDrive28i
2014 BMW X1
xDrive28i
Location
Prilo Occasion
607 Rue Chicoine Bur:120, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3
450-369-3013
Certified
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 60153V
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
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