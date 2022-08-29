2021 GMC Sierra 1500

$55,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9061600

9061600 Stock #: 22137A

22137A VIN: 3GTU9CED6MG191851

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 22137A

Mileage 14,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.