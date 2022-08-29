$55,900+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0
14,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9061600
- Stock #: 22137A
- VIN: 3GTU9CED6MG191851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 14,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
