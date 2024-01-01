$31,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Buick Envision
Premium
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,790KM
VIN LRBFX3SX1LD158263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Galvanized
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 32,790 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Safety
Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
airbag
Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Park Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Seating
SEAT ADJUSTER
Mechanical
driver shift control
Media / Nav / Comm
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
liftgate
brakes
Door Locks
SEATS
DIFFERENTIAL
Defogger
Glass
Tires
Seat
Tire
Audio system feature
Wipers
Steering wheel controls audio
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
Drivetrain
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
rear-window electric
3-channel programmable
front
rear
4-wheel antilock
4-wheel disc
power
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
deep-tinted
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
push button
programmable
electrical
stability control system with Traction Control
hands free open and close
heated driver and front passenger
electronic with set and resume speed
heated rear outboard seating positions
driver 8-way power with power lumbar
front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar
rear 60-40 split-folding
reclining and sliding
phone interface
Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls
tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver
front passenger and rear seat occupants
P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
front intermittent
Rainsense
spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier
all-wheel drive
17" front and rear
automatic locking rear
twin clutch
AWD system
ultrasonic
LED signature lighting
child security
single-stage driver and dual-stage front passenger frontal
driver and front passenger knee
front and rear seat-mounted side impact and roof-rail for outboard seating positions
Passenger Sensing System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Dealership
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
Call Dealer
306-453-XXXX(click to show)
306-453-4444
Alternate Numbers1-888-701-0748
