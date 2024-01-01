Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Buick Envision

32,790 KM

Details Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Buick Envision

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Buick Envision

Premium

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

Contact Seller

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,790KM
VIN LRBFX3SX1LD158263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Galvanized
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,790 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
airbag
Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Park Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

driver shift control

Media / Nav / Comm

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
liftgate
brakes
Door Locks
SEATS
DIFFERENTIAL
Defogger
Glass
Tires
Seat
Tire
Audio system feature
Wipers
Steering wheel controls audio
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
Drivetrain
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
rear-window electric
3-channel programmable
front
rear
4-wheel antilock
4-wheel disc
power
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
deep-tinted
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
push button
programmable
electrical
stability control system with Traction Control
hands free open and close
heated driver and front passenger
electronic with set and resume speed
heated rear outboard seating positions
driver 8-way power with power lumbar
front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar
rear 60-40 split-folding
reclining and sliding
phone interface
Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls
tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver
front passenger and rear seat occupants
P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
front intermittent
Rainsense
spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier
all-wheel drive
17" front and rear
automatic locking rear
twin clutch
AWD system
ultrasonic
LED signature lighting
child security
single-stage driver and dual-stage front passenger frontal
driver and front passenger knee
front and rear seat-mounted side impact and roof-rail for outboard seating positions
Passenger Sensing System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Carlyle, SK
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 125,000 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Buick Envision Premium for sale in Carlyle, SK
2020 Buick Envision Premium 32,790 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 Limited for sale in Carlyle, SK
2018 Ford F-150 Limited 91,500 KM $49,999 + tax & lic

Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Dealership

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-4444

Alternate Numbers
1-888-701-0748
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

Contact Seller
2020 Buick Envision