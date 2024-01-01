Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Escape

190,885 KM

Details Features

$21,598

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

  1. 10925393
  2. 10925393
  3. 10925393
  4. 10925393
  5. 10925393
  6. 10925393
  7. 10925393
  8. 10925393
  9. 10925393
  10. 10925393
  11. 10925393
  12. 10925393
Contact Seller

$21,598

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
190,885KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD2HUA05294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 190,885 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Indian Head, SK
2017 Ford Escape SE 190,885 KM $21,598 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Indian Head, SK
2012 RAM 1500 Laramie 204,775 KM $20,895 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Sport - Heated Seats - Remote Start for sale in Indian Head, SK
2020 RAM 1500 Sport - Heated Seats - Remote Start 77,091 KM $52,698 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

Call Dealer

306-695-XXXX

(click to show)

306-695-2254

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,598

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

306-695-2254

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape