$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland
Location
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
16,076KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFCTXMC883428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 18123A
- Mileage 16,076 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee