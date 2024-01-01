2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Menu
<div>Altitude IV Package:<br><br>Quadra-Trac II 4WD System<br>Power Moonroof<br>GPS Navigation w/ SiriusXM Traffic Plus<br>Alpine Premium Audio System<br>Black Leather-Faced Seats w/ Perforated Suede Inserts<br>Trailer Tow Group IV<br>20 Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels<br>Gloss Black Rear Fascia Applique<br>Dark Headlamp Bezel Finish<br>Dark Lens Taillamps<br>Jeep Black Gloss Badging<br><br><br>All-Weather Capability Group:<br><br>Heated Front Seats<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Mopar Cargo-Area Liner & Slush Mats<br>Remote Start<br>Selec-Terrain w/ Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud & Rock Settings<br>Tow Hooks<br><br><br>Security & Convenience Group:<br><br>Power Liftgate<br>115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet<br>Universal Garage Door Opener<br>Security Alarm<br>Cargo Compartment Cover<br><br><br>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>8-Way Power Driver Seat<br>4-Way Power Driver Lumbar Adjust<br>Push Start Ignition<br>UConnect 4C NAV w/ 8.4 Touchscreen Display<br>HD Radio<br>Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility<br>SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot<br>Integrated Voice Commands<br>Auxiliary & USB Inputs<br>12V Auxiliary Power Outlet<br>Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column<br>Illuminated Cupholders<br>Power Windows<br>Power Door Locks<br>Power Mirrors<br>Air Conditioning<br>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>Keyless Enter-N-Go<br>Quad-Halogen Automatic Headlamps<br>Premium Fog Lamps<br>LED Taillamps<br>Heated Mirrors<br>Bright Side Roof Rails<br>Rear Privacy Glass<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>Blind-Spot Monitoring<br>Cross-Path Detection<br>ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera<br>ParkSense Rear Park Assist<br>Stop-Start Dual Battery System<br>Hill Descent Control<br>Active Noise Control System<br>Cruise Control<br>Eco & Sport Modes<br>Hill Start Assist<br>Rain Brake Support<br>Ready Alert Braking<br>Electronic Stability Control<br>Four Wheel Traction Control<br>Tire Pressure Monitoring Display<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>Quadra-Trac 4WD (4x4) System<br>3.6L Pentastar VVT - 6 Cylinder Engine<br>295hp/ 260lb-ft Torque<br>8-Speed Automatic Transmission<br><br><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span></div>

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

111,262 KM

Details Description Features

$32,946

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo - 4x4 - ALTITUDE IV PACKAGE - LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL - ALPINE AUDIO

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo - 4x4 - ALTITUDE IV PACKAGE - LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL - ALPINE AUDIO

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$32,946

+ taxes & licensing

111,262KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFAG6KC774693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather w/ Perforated Suede Inserts
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 774693
  • Mileage 111,262 KM

Vehicle Description

Altitude IV Package:

Quadra-Trac II 4WD System
Power Moonroof
GPS Navigation w/ SiriusXM Traffic Plus
Alpine Premium Audio System
Black Leather-Faced Seats w/ Perforated Suede Inserts
Trailer Tow Group IV
20" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels
Gloss Black Rear Fascia Applique
Dark Headlamp Bezel Finish
Dark Lens Taillamps
Jeep Black Gloss Badging


All-Weather Capability Group:

Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Mopar Cargo-Area Liner & Slush Mats
Remote Start
Selec-Terrain w/ Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud & Rock Settings
Tow Hooks


Security & Convenience Group:

Power Liftgate
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Universal Garage Door Opener
Security Alarm
Cargo Compartment Cover


Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
8-Way Power Driver Seat
4-Way Power Driver Lumbar Adjust
Push Start Ignition
UConnect 4C NAV w/ 8.4" Touchscreen Display
HD Radio
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
Integrated Voice Commands
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
12V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Illuminated Cupholders
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Keyless Enter-N-Go
Quad-Halogen Automatic Headlamps
Premium Fog Lamps
LED Taillamps
Heated Mirrors
Bright Side Roof Rails
Rear Privacy Glass


Drivers Assistance:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Cross-Path Detection
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
ParkSense Rear Park Assist
Stop-Start Dual Battery System
Hill Descent Control
Active Noise Control System
Cruise Control
Eco & Sport Modes
Hill Start Assist
Rain Brake Support
Ready Alert Braking
Electronic Stability Control
Four Wheel Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display


Performance Features:

Quadra-Trac 4WD (4x4) System
3.6L Pentastar VVT - 6 Cylinder Engine
295hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee