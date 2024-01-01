$32,946+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo - 4x4 - ALTITUDE IV PACKAGE - LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL - ALPINE AUDIO
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo - 4x4 - ALTITUDE IV PACKAGE - LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL - ALPINE AUDIO
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$32,946
+ taxes & licensing
111,262KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFAG6KC774693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black Leather w/ Perforated Suede Inserts
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 774693
- Mileage 111,262 KM
Vehicle Description
Altitude IV Package:
Quadra-Trac II 4WD System
Power Moonroof
GPS Navigation w/ SiriusXM Traffic Plus
Alpine Premium Audio System
Black Leather-Faced Seats w/ Perforated Suede Inserts
Trailer Tow Group IV
20" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels
Gloss Black Rear Fascia Applique
Dark Headlamp Bezel Finish
Dark Lens Taillamps
Jeep Black Gloss Badging
All-Weather Capability Group:
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Mopar Cargo-Area Liner & Slush Mats
Remote Start
Selec-Terrain w/ Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud & Rock Settings
Tow Hooks
Security & Convenience Group:
Power Liftgate
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Universal Garage Door Opener
Security Alarm
Cargo Compartment Cover
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
8-Way Power Driver Seat
4-Way Power Driver Lumbar Adjust
Push Start Ignition
UConnect 4C NAV w/ 8.4" Touchscreen Display
HD Radio
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
Integrated Voice Commands
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
12V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Illuminated Cupholders
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Keyless Enter-N-Go
Quad-Halogen Automatic Headlamps
Premium Fog Lamps
LED Taillamps
Heated Mirrors
Bright Side Roof Rails
Rear Privacy Glass
Drivers Assistance:
Blind-Spot Monitoring
Cross-Path Detection
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
ParkSense Rear Park Assist
Stop-Start Dual Battery System
Hill Descent Control
Active Noise Control System
Cruise Control
Eco & Sport Modes
Hill Start Assist
Rain Brake Support
Ready Alert Braking
Electronic Stability Control
Four Wheel Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Performance Features:
Quadra-Trac 4WD (4x4) System
3.6L Pentastar VVT - 6 Cylinder Engine
295hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
