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2021 Ford Expedition
Limited - Leather Seats
2021 Ford Expedition
Limited - Leather Seats
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
228,200KM
VIN 1FMJU2ATXMEA47022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 228,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Ford's flagship SUV, the Expedition sets the benchmark for what a full size SUV should look and feel like. This 2021 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road.
This SUV has 228,200 km. It's Star White Metallic Tri-Coat in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited. Upgrade to this Ford Expedition Limited and you'll receive plenty of extra features such as exclusive dark aluminum wheels, dual-row sunroof, a power tailgate, power running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo, a large touchscreen paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional premium features include adaptive cruise control, power heated and cooled leather seats, power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU2ATXMEA47022.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Ford's flagship SUV, the Expedition sets the benchmark for what a full size SUV should look and feel like. This 2021 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road.
This SUV has 228,200 km. It's Star White Metallic Tri-Coat in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited. Upgrade to this Ford Expedition Limited and you'll receive plenty of extra features such as exclusive dark aluminum wheels, dual-row sunroof, a power tailgate, power running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo, a large touchscreen paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional premium features include adaptive cruise control, power heated and cooled leather seats, power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU2ATXMEA47022.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Active Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
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306-463-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2021 Ford Expedition