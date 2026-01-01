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Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br>Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.<br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!<br> <br>This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 88,580 km. Its Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ED1MFA93284 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ED1MFA93284</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2021 Ford F-150

88,580 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Ford F-150

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14208362

2021 Ford F-150

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
88,580KM
VIN 1FTFW1ED1MFA93284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!

This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 88,580 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ED1MFA93284.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html


Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

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306-463-XXXX

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306-463-2686

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Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2021 Ford F-150