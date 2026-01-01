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<b>Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br>After a long hiatus, the Wagoneer is back to claim its rightful place at the head of the luxury SUV segment. This 2023 Jeep Wagoneer is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.<br> <br>With perfect attention to detail, a sophisticated interior, and unparalleled engineering, this 2023 Wagoneer is set to change the game for full size luxury SUVs. But dont be fooled by its good looks or luxurious materials, this ultra capable Wagoneer is still a Jeep through and through. No matter where the road leads, you can be sure to get there in this iconic 2023 Jeep Wagoneer.<br> <br>This SUV has 42,003 km. Its Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Wagoneers trim level is Series II. Embark on your next family adventure with this Wagoneer Series II, which features great standard equipment such as ventilated and heated Nappa leather-trimmed seats with 12-way power adjustment and 4-way lumbar support, a heated synthetic leather steering wheel, genuine wood interior trim, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a 10.1-inch screen for infotainment duties, bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and a 10-speaker Alpine audio system for your auditory delight. On the road, safety is guaranteed thanks to a slew of cutting-edge features including adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, forward collision warning, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, dual-zone climate control with rear automatic air conditioning, three 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, power-adjustable pedals, proximity keyless entry with remote engine start, illuminated front, and rear cupholders, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Power Liftgate.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SJVBP5PS512249 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SJVBP5PS512249</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2023 Jeep Wagoneer

42,003 KM

Details Description Features

$60,694

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Jeep Wagoneer

Series II - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle
14500000

2023 Jeep Wagoneer

Series II - Leather Seats

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$60,694

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
42,003KM
VIN 1C4SJVBP5PS512249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,003 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

After a long hiatus, the Wagoneer is back to claim its rightful place at the head of the luxury SUV segment. This 2023 Jeep Wagoneer is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

With perfect attention to detail, a sophisticated interior, and unparalleled engineering, this 2023 Wagoneer is set to change the game for full size luxury SUVs. But don't be fooled by its good looks or luxurious materials, this ultra capable Wagoneer is still a Jeep through and through. No matter where the road leads, you can be sure to get there in this iconic 2023 Jeep Wagoneer.

This SUV has 42,003 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Wagoneer's trim level is Series II. Embark on your next family adventure with this Wagoneer Series II, which features great standard equipment such as ventilated and heated Nappa leather-trimmed seats with 12-way power adjustment and 4-way lumbar support, a heated synthetic leather steering wheel, genuine wood interior trim, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a 10.1-inch screen for infotainment duties, bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and a 10-speaker Alpine audio system for your auditory delight. On the road, safety is guaranteed thanks to a slew of cutting-edge features including adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, forward collision warning, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, dual-zone climate control with rear automatic air conditioning, three 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, power-adjustable pedals, proximity keyless entry with remote engine start, illuminated front, and rear cupholders, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Power Liftgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SJVBP5PS512249.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html


Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Convenience

Tow Package

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G WiFi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2021 Ford Explorer Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 121,025 KM $CALL + tax & lic

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Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

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306-463-XXXX

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306-463-2686

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$60,694

+ taxes & licensing>

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2023 Jeep Wagoneer