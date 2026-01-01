$60,694+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Jeep Wagoneer
Series II - Leather Seats
2023 Jeep Wagoneer
Series II - Leather Seats
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$60,694
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
42,003KM
VIN 1C4SJVBP5PS512249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,003 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
After a long hiatus, the Wagoneer is back to claim its rightful place at the head of the luxury SUV segment. This 2023 Jeep Wagoneer is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
With perfect attention to detail, a sophisticated interior, and unparalleled engineering, this 2023 Wagoneer is set to change the game for full size luxury SUVs. But don't be fooled by its good looks or luxurious materials, this ultra capable Wagoneer is still a Jeep through and through. No matter where the road leads, you can be sure to get there in this iconic 2023 Jeep Wagoneer.
This SUV has 42,003 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wagoneer's trim level is Series II. Embark on your next family adventure with this Wagoneer Series II, which features great standard equipment such as ventilated and heated Nappa leather-trimmed seats with 12-way power adjustment and 4-way lumbar support, a heated synthetic leather steering wheel, genuine wood interior trim, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a 10.1-inch screen for infotainment duties, bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and a 10-speaker Alpine audio system for your auditory delight. On the road, safety is guaranteed thanks to a slew of cutting-edge features including adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, forward collision warning, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, dual-zone climate control with rear automatic air conditioning, three 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, power-adjustable pedals, proximity keyless entry with remote engine start, illuminated front, and rear cupholders, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Power Liftgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SJVBP5PS512249.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
After a long hiatus, the Wagoneer is back to claim its rightful place at the head of the luxury SUV segment. This 2023 Jeep Wagoneer is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
With perfect attention to detail, a sophisticated interior, and unparalleled engineering, this 2023 Wagoneer is set to change the game for full size luxury SUVs. But don't be fooled by its good looks or luxurious materials, this ultra capable Wagoneer is still a Jeep through and through. No matter where the road leads, you can be sure to get there in this iconic 2023 Jeep Wagoneer.
This SUV has 42,003 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wagoneer's trim level is Series II. Embark on your next family adventure with this Wagoneer Series II, which features great standard equipment such as ventilated and heated Nappa leather-trimmed seats with 12-way power adjustment and 4-way lumbar support, a heated synthetic leather steering wheel, genuine wood interior trim, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a 10.1-inch screen for infotainment duties, bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and a 10-speaker Alpine audio system for your auditory delight. On the road, safety is guaranteed thanks to a slew of cutting-edge features including adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, forward collision warning, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, dual-zone climate control with rear automatic air conditioning, three 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, power-adjustable pedals, proximity keyless entry with remote engine start, illuminated front, and rear cupholders, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Power Liftgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SJVBP5PS512249.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
$60,694
+ taxes & licensing>
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2023 Jeep Wagoneer