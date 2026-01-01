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2024 Ford F-150
Lariat - B&O Audio - Cooled Seats
2024 Ford F-150
Lariat - B&O Audio - Cooled Seats
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
11KM
VIN 1FTFW5L83RFB93987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Avalanche
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11 KM
Vehicle Description
B&O Audio, Cooled Seats, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 11 km. It's Avalanche in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This F-150 Lariat is decked with great standard features such as premium Bang & Olufsen audio, ventilated and heated leather-trimmed seats with lumbar support, remote engine start, adaptive cruise control, FordPass 5G mobile hotspot, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and an aerial view camera system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: B&O Audio, Cooled Seats, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Running Boards, 360 Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW5L83RFB93987.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 11 km. It's Avalanche in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This F-150 Lariat is decked with great standard features such as premium Bang & Olufsen audio, ventilated and heated leather-trimmed seats with lumbar support, remote engine start, adaptive cruise control, FordPass 5G mobile hotspot, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and an aerial view camera system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: B&O Audio, Cooled Seats, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Running Boards, 360 Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW5L83RFB93987.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Running Boards
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cooled Seats
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Tow Equipment
Mobile hotspot
B&O audio
Collision Mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2025 Ford F-150 Lariat - B&O Audio - Cooled Seats 45,478 KM $68,694 + tax & lic
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Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2024 Ford F-150