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<b>Off-Road Package, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br>Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.<br> <br>Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.<br> <br>This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 56,603 km. Its Oxford White in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is Tremor. Upgrading to this Ford F-150 Tremor is a great choice as it comes loaded with exclusive aluminum wheels, a performance off-road suspension, a dual stainless steel exhaust with black tip, front fog lights, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include body colored exterior accents, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, trailer hitch and sway control, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Package, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards, Remote Start, SYNC.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW4L84RFC19880 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW4L84RFC19880</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

2024 Ford F-150

56,603 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Ford F-150

Tremor - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
14336022

2024 Ford F-150

Tremor - Heated Seats

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
56,603KM
VIN 1FTFW4L84RFC19880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,603 KM

Vehicle Description

Off-Road Package, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.

This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 56,603 km. It's Oxford White in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Tremor. Upgrading to this Ford F-150 Tremor is a great choice as it comes loaded with exclusive aluminum wheels, a performance off-road suspension, a dual stainless steel exhaust with black tip, front fog lights, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include body colored exterior accents, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, trailer hitch and sway control, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Package, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards, Remote Start, SYNC.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW4L84RFC19880.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html


Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Seats
remote start

Exterior

Running Boards
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Sync
Off-Road Package
Blind Spot Detection
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

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306-463-XXXX

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306-463-2686

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Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2024 Ford F-150