$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Ford F-150
Tremor - Heated Seats
2024 Ford F-150
Tremor - Heated Seats
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
56,603KM
VIN 1FTFW4L84RFC19880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,603 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Package, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 56,603 km. It's Oxford White in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Tremor. Upgrading to this Ford F-150 Tremor is a great choice as it comes loaded with exclusive aluminum wheels, a performance off-road suspension, a dual stainless steel exhaust with black tip, front fog lights, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include body colored exterior accents, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, trailer hitch and sway control, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Package, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards, Remote Start, SYNC.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW4L84RFC19880.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 56,603 km. It's Oxford White in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Tremor. Upgrading to this Ford F-150 Tremor is a great choice as it comes loaded with exclusive aluminum wheels, a performance off-road suspension, a dual stainless steel exhaust with black tip, front fog lights, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include body colored exterior accents, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, trailer hitch and sway control, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Package, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards, Remote Start, SYNC.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW4L84RFC19880.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
remote start
Exterior
Running Boards
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Sync
Off-Road Package
Blind Spot Detection
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2024 Ford F-150