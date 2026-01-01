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<b>Climate Control, SYNC 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot, Blind Spot Detection!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br>The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2025 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.<br> <br>Just as you mold, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.<br> <br>This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 59,500 km. Its Red in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lHG4a2rbxCHL08NnRTsRpNKdHratf57X target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is XLT. This XLT trim steps things up with running boards and dual-zone climate control, along with great standard features such as class IV tow equipment with trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, cargo box lighting, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 featuring SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and FordPass Connect 5G internet hotspot. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation and automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Climate Control, SYNC 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW3L52SKD16993 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW3L52SKD16993</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

2025 Ford F-150

59,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Ford F-150

XLT - Climate Control - SYNC 4

Watch This Vehicle
14439406

2025 Ford F-150

XLT - Climate Control - SYNC 4

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
59,500KM
VIN 1FTFW3L52SKD16993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Climate Control, SYNC 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot, Blind Spot Detection!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2025 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

Just as you mold, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.

This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 59,500 km. It's Red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This XLT trim steps things up with running boards and dual-zone climate control, along with great standard features such as class IV tow equipment with trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, cargo box lighting, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 featuring SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and FordPass Connect 5G internet hotspot. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation and automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Climate Control, SYNC 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW3L52SKD16993.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html


Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Mobile hotspot
Collision Mitigation
SYNC 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

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Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2025 Ford F-150