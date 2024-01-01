$31,900+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Acadia
AWD 4dr SLT w-SLT-1
AWD 4dr SLT w-SLT-1
AWD 4dr SLT w-SLT-1
Location
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,117KM
VIN 1GKKNULSXKZ287817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # N24195A
- Mileage 87,117 KM
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
Block Heater
Additional Features
Power Lift Gates
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
