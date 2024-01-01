Menu
2019 GMC Acadia

87,117 KM

Details Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLT w-SLT-1

2019 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLT w-SLT-1

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

Contact Seller

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,117KM
VIN 1GKKNULSXKZ287817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # N24195A
  • Mileage 87,117 KM

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

Block Heater

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

