Menu
Account
Sign In
**HOT TRADE ALERT!!** Locally owned 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD. This one owner SUV comes with the ever popular 1.5L Ecoboost engine that produces a remarkable 181 Horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with features that are tech-based in nature, like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and SYNC Connect. Key Features: Heated Front Seats Privacy Glass, 2nd & 3rd Row Sync Connect SE Convenience Package Power Liftgate After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.

2017 Ford Escape

186,466 KM

Details Description

$13,462

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

SE W/ HEATED FRONT SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
14224271

2017 Ford Escape

SE W/ HEATED FRONT SEATS

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

  1. 14224271
  2. 14224271
  3. 14224271
  4. 14224271
  5. 14224271
  6. 14224271
  7. 14224271
  8. 14224271
  9. 14224271
  10. 14224271
  11. 14224271
  12. 14224271
  13. 14224271
  14. 14224271
  15. 14224271
  16. 14224271
  17. 14224271
  18. 14224271
  19. 14224271
  20. 14224271
Contact Seller

$13,462

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
186,466KM
VIN 1FMCU9GDXHUC15223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC15223TM
  • Mileage 186,466 KM

Vehicle Description

**HOT TRADE ALERT!!** Locally owned 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD. This one owner SUV comes with the ever popular 1.5L Ecoboost engine that produces a remarkable 181 Horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with features that are tech-based in nature, like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and SYNC Connect.

Key Features:
Heated Front Seats
Privacy Glass, 2nd & 3rd Row
Sync Connect
SE Convenience Package
Power Liftgate

After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Ford

Used 2025 Hyundai KONA PREFERRED W/ REMOTE START for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2025 Hyundai KONA PREFERRED W/ REMOTE START 11,270 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2015 RAM 1500 ST 129,855 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco BLACK DIAMOND W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2022 Ford Bronco BLACK DIAMOND W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL 36,087 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Moose Jaw Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-0651

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,462

+ taxes & licensing>

Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

2017 Ford Escape