$13,462+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE W/ HEATED FRONT SEATS
2017 Ford Escape
SE W/ HEATED FRONT SEATS
Location
Moose Jaw Ford
1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5
306-693-0651
$13,462
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UC15223TM
- Mileage 186,466 KM
Vehicle Description
**HOT TRADE ALERT!!** Locally owned 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD. This one owner SUV comes with the ever popular 1.5L Ecoboost engine that produces a remarkable 181 Horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with features that are tech-based in nature, like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and SYNC Connect.
Key Features:
Heated Front Seats
Privacy Glass, 2nd & 3rd Row
Sync Connect
SE Convenience Package
Power Liftgate
After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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306-693-0651