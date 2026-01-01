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2024 Ford Edge

44,239 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
14270678

2024 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
44,239KM
VIN 2FMPK4K93RBA52807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,239 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

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306-693-XXXX

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306-693-0651

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

2024 Ford Edge