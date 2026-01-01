$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Ford Edge
Titanium
2024 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Moose Jaw Ford
1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5
306-693-0651
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
44,239KM
VIN 2FMPK4K93RBA52807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,239 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Moose Jaw Ford
1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5
Call Dealer
306-693-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Moose Jaw Ford
306-693-0651
2024 Ford Edge