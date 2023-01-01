2020 Chevrolet Equinox

$25,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 1 , 7 2 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10032792

10032792 Stock #: 197103PM

197103PM VIN: 2GNAX5EVXL6197103

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Mileage 141,722 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.