$43,995+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Jeep Gladiator
Mojave
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Mojave
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
53,522KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6JJTEGXML599591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 82331
- Mileage 53,522 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
Call Dealer
306-694-XXXX(click to show)
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2021 Jeep Gladiator