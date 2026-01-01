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2021 Jeep Gladiator

53,522 KM

Details Features

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave

Watch This Vehicle
14535660

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

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Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
53,522KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6JJTEGXML599591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 82331
  • Mileage 53,522 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

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306-694-XXXX

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306-694-1355

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$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2021 Jeep Gladiator