$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited X - Navigation
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited X - Navigation
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
#47 1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
184,335KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG9LC107732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,335 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Leather Seats!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style.
This SUV has 184,335 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited X. The Grand Cherokee Limited X is a step above the competition and offers a long list of amazing features, including larger aluminum wheels and unique styling accents specific to the Limited X trim, Jeeps new UConnect 4 with built-in navigation and 4G LTE Wi-Fi, leather heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote engine start and a large sunroof. You'll also get Bi-Xenon HID headlamps and LED fog lamps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a sport hood for more aggressive styling, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start. On top of that, you'll also receive a power lift gate, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG9LC107732.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style.
This SUV has 184,335 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited X. The Grand Cherokee Limited X is a step above the competition and offers a long list of amazing features, including larger aluminum wheels and unique styling accents specific to the Limited X trim, Jeeps new UConnect 4 with built-in navigation and 4G LTE Wi-Fi, leather heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote engine start and a large sunroof. You'll also get Bi-Xenon HID headlamps and LED fog lamps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a sport hood for more aggressive styling, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start. On top of that, you'll also receive a power lift gate, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG9LC107732.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G LTE Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Novlan Bros Sales
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Novlan Bros Sales
#47 1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee