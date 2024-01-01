Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br> With limitless capability and confidence, the Ford Escape is ready for wherever your next adventure takes you. This 2021 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 126,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Escapes trim level is SE AWD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE Hybrid is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats, stylish aluminum wheels and Fords SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, a smart device remote starter and unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360, Lane Keep Assist. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G63MUA84289 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G63MUA84289</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2021 Ford Escape

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Escape

SE AWD - Heated Seats - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Escape

SE AWD - Heated Seats - Android Auto

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
126,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9G63MUA84289

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11424A
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

With limitless capability and confidence, the Ford Escape is ready for wherever your next adventure takes you. This 2021 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 126,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is SE AWD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE Hybrid is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats, stylish aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, a smart device remote starter and unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G63MUA84289.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Sync
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator L Select - Navigation for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2017 Lincoln Navigator L Select - Navigation 110,000 KM $34,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 LARIAT - Sunroof for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2023 Ford F-150 LARIAT - Sunroof 46,600 KM $67,800 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats 1 KM $54,800 + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Escape