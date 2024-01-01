$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
SE AWD - Heated Seats - Android Auto
2021 Ford Escape
SE AWD - Heated Seats - Android Auto
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
126,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9G63MUA84289
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11424A
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
With limitless capability and confidence, the Ford Escape is ready for wherever your next adventure takes you. This 2021 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 126,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is SE AWD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE Hybrid is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats, stylish aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, a smart device remote starter and unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G63MUA84289.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Sync
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
2021 Ford Escape