$56,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Expedition
XLT - Heated Seats
2021 Ford Expedition
XLT - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$56,800
+ taxes & licensing
64,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMJU1JT3MEA42724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14724A
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Activex Bucket Seats, Heated Seats, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist, Navigation, Rear View Camera!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
The Ford Expedition comes tailored with crisp style and plenty of extra space. This 2021 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 64,000 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Expedition's trim level is XLT. This Ford Expedition XLT comes very well equipped with stylish aluminum wheels, a powerful 6 speaker audio system with a large touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, useful running boards and split folding rear seats. Additional features include Ford Co-Pilot 360 with blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking and lane keep assist, power adjustable front seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, dual zone climate control, a garage door transmitter, cruise control, rear parking sensors and a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Activex Bucket Seats, Heated Seats, Ford Co-pilot360 Assist, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Power Trunk, Leather Interior.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU1JT3MEA42724.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $913.57 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
18 inch Aluminum Wheels
Activex Bucket Seats
Reverse Sense System
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$56,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2021 Ford Expedition