Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Made without compromise, the Ford Edge is ready for whatever you had in mind. This 2022 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This low mileage SUV has just 16,028 kms. Its carbonized grey metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Edges trim level is Titanium. Upgrading to this Edge Titanium is a great choice as it comes loaded with an impressive list of features including unique aluminum wheels and exterior chrome trim, a premium 12 speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a power rear liftgate, power and heated leather seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, a 12 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 4, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel and dual zone automatic climate control. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, rear parking sensors, front fog lights, a remote engine start plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Connected Navigation, Sunroof, Titanium Elite App Package, Navigation, Leather Seats, Remote Engine Start.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K92NBA99241.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill.

2022 Ford Edge

16,028 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

16,028KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4K92NBA99241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Perforated Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14324A
  • Mileage 16,028 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Connected Navigation, Sunroof, Titanium Elite App Package, Navigation!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Made without compromise, the Ford Edge is ready for whatever you had in mind. This 2022 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This low mileage SUV has just 16,028 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Edge's trim level is Titanium. Upgrading to this Edge Titanium is a great choice as it comes loaded with an impressive list of features including unique aluminum wheels and exterior chrome trim, a premium 12 speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a power rear liftgate, power and heated leather seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, a 12 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 4, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel and dual zone automatic climate control. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, rear parking sensors, front fog lights, a remote engine start plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Connected Navigation, Sunroof, Titanium Elite App Package, Navigation, Leather Seats, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K92NBA99241.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
20" Aluminum Wheels

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Connected Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Control Cruise
Titanium Elite App Package
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System

