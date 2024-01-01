Menu
2015 Ford Edge

130,962 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Edge

Titanium

2015 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,962KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4K85FBB14470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 130,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Zed Auto

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

