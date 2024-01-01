$21,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Edge
Titanium
2015 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
306-502-4322
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
130,962KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4K85FBB14470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 130,962 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCING AVAILABLE* We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!
TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)
ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure
CONTACT* Call (306)502-4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
2015 Ford Edge