$45,370+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford F-150
XL - Cruise Control - Trailer Hitch
2022 Ford F-150
XL - Cruise Control - Trailer Hitch
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$45,370
+ taxes & licensing
20,804KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTMF1EP7NKD15031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE CLOTH 40/20/40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # UVJ50
- Mileage 20,804 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cruise Control, Reverse Sensing System, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Appearance Package, 17-inch Painted Aluminum Wheels!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2022 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Paradise Hill.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 20,804 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XL. As the class leader, this Ford F-150 XL comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking, fully automated headlamps, a powerful 6 speaker audio system, air conditioning, cargo box lights, power door locks, a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Reverse Sensing System, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Appearance Package, 17-inch Painted Aluminum Wheels, Xl Series, Power Equipment Group.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTMF1EP7NKD15031.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2022 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Paradise Hill.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 20,804 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XL. As the class leader, this Ford F-150 XL comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking, fully automated headlamps, a powerful 6 speaker audio system, air conditioning, cargo box lights, power door locks, a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Reverse Sensing System, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Appearance Package, 17-inch Painted Aluminum Wheels, Xl Series, Power Equipment Group.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTMF1EP7NKD15031.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Reverse Sensing System
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Chrome Appearance Package
Additional Features
Power Equipment Group
17-inch Painted Aluminum Wheels
XL Series
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales
2021 Ford Edge SEL - Activex Seats - Navigation 99,000 KM $29,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat - Navigation - Heated Seats 44,384 KM $49,800 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Navigation 38,610 KM $57,800 + tax & lic
Email Novlan Bros Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$45,370
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2022 Ford F-150