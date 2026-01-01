$59,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford Bronco
Wildtrak - Navigation - Heated Seats
2023 Ford Bronco
Wildtrak - Navigation - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$59,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
113,600KM
VIN 1FMEE5DP4PLB80891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 59425A
- Mileage 113,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Turn heads with this stylish yet remarkably capable 2023 Ford Bronco. This 2023 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
With a nostalgia-inducing design along with remarkable on-road driving manners with supreme off-road capability, this 2023 Ford Bronco is indeed a jack of all trades, and masters every one of them. Durable build materials and functional engineering coupled with modern day infotainment and driver assistive features ensure that this iconic vehicle takes on whatever you can throw at it. Want an SUV that can genuinely do it all and look good while at it? Look no further than this 2023 Ford Bronco!
This SUV has 113,600 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Bronco's trim level is Wildtrak. This Bronco Wildtrak is a great companion for your off-the-grid adventures, thanks to an amazing assortment of standard features such as front and rear locking differentials, skid plates for undercarriage protection, off-road suspension with FOX racing shock absorbers, aluminum wheels with beadlock capability, and front fog lamps. This rugged off-roader also treats you to amazing comfort and connectivity features that include heated front seats, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and an upgraded infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and inbuilt navigation, to get you back home from your off-road adventures. Road safety is assured thanks to a suite of systems including blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection and cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with push button start, trail control, trail turn assist, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Alloy Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP4PLB80891.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Turn heads with this stylish yet remarkably capable 2023 Ford Bronco. This 2023 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
With a nostalgia-inducing design along with remarkable on-road driving manners with supreme off-road capability, this 2023 Ford Bronco is indeed a jack of all trades, and masters every one of them. Durable build materials and functional engineering coupled with modern day infotainment and driver assistive features ensure that this iconic vehicle takes on whatever you can throw at it. Want an SUV that can genuinely do it all and look good while at it? Look no further than this 2023 Ford Bronco!
This SUV has 113,600 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Bronco's trim level is Wildtrak. This Bronco Wildtrak is a great companion for your off-the-grid adventures, thanks to an amazing assortment of standard features such as front and rear locking differentials, skid plates for undercarriage protection, off-road suspension with FOX racing shock absorbers, aluminum wheels with beadlock capability, and front fog lamps. This rugged off-roader also treats you to amazing comfort and connectivity features that include heated front seats, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and an upgraded infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and inbuilt navigation, to get you back home from your off-road adventures. Road safety is assured thanks to a suite of systems including blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection and cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with push button start, trail control, trail turn assist, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Alloy Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP4PLB80891.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Leather Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales
2015 Ford F-150 XLT - Alloy Wheels 198,000 KM $15,800 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 XLT - Heated Seats - Navigation 80,364 KM $49,800 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks - Navigation 63,000 KM $27,800 + tax & lic
Email Novlan Bros Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$59,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2023 Ford Bronco