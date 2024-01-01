2024 GMC Sierra 2500

Menu
This immensely capable 2024 GMC 2500HD has everything youre looking for in a heavy-duty truck. This 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. 

This 2024 GMC 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 2500HD is all the truck youll ever need.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 95,000 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. 

Our Sierra 2500HDs trim level is Denali Ultimate. This top of the line Sierra 2500HD Denali Ultimate Package is the pinnacle of 3/4 ton truck as it comes fully loaded with luxurious features such as leather cooled seats, a heads-up display, power sunroof, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, power-retractable side steps, a heavy-duty suspension, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, unique aluminum wheels and exterior styling, signature LED lighting, a large touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability. Additionally, this truck also comes with a leather wrapped wheel with audio controls, wireless charging, Bose premium audio, remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting and a ProGrade trailering system with hitch guidance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Remote Engine Start, Leather Interior, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System.

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

95,000KM
Used
VIN 1GT49XEY4RF173058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17324A
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Remote Engine Start, Leather Interior!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

This immensely capable 2024 GMC 2500HD has everything you're looking for in a heavy-duty truck. This 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

This 2024 GMC 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 2500HD is all the truck you'll ever need.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 95,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is Denali Ultimate. This top of the line Sierra 2500HD Denali Ultimate Package is the pinnacle of 3/4 ton truck as it comes fully loaded with luxurious features such as leather cooled seats, a heads-up display, power sunroof, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, power-retractable side steps, a heavy-duty suspension, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, unique aluminum wheels and exterior styling, signature LED lighting, a large touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability. Additionally, this truck also comes with a leather wrapped wheel with audio controls, wireless charging, Bose premium audio, remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting and a ProGrade trailering system with hitch guidance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Remote Engine Start, Leather Interior, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

