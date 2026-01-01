$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2009 Jeep Wrangler
X **New Arrival**
2009 Jeep Wrangler
X **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-543-5410
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jeep Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark slate gray/medium slate gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 145,527 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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Exterior
Additional Features
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306-543-5410