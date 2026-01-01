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Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2009 Jeep Wrangler

145,527 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2009 Jeep Wrangler

X **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
14138779

2009 Jeep Wrangler

X **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
145,527KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4FA24169L745492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jeep Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark slate gray/medium slate gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 145,527 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Rollover protection bars

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Floor Mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Axle Ratio
ANTI-SPIN REAR DIFFERENTIAL

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
17" X 7.5" aluminum wheels

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
P255/75R17 on/off road OWL tires
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
3.8L SMPI V6 ENGINE (STD)
DARK SLATE GRAY/MEDIUM SLATE GRAY CLOTH SEATS
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: rear window wiper/washer & defroster tinted rear windows freedom panel storage bag
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: 3.73 axle ratio tip start transmission skid plate full length floor console
JEEP GREEN METALLIC
6G7 ORDER CODE
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 3-month subscription
24S X CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.8L V6 engine 4-speed auto trans 17" x 7.5" aluminum wheels P255/75R17 on/off road OWL tires cloth seats w/adjustable head restraints driver seat height adjuster deep tint sunscreen windows fr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

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1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

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306-543-XXXX

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306-543-5410

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Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2009 Jeep Wrangler