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2009 Lexus ES 350

140,592 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2009 Lexus ES 350

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14035347

2009 Lexus ES 350

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 14035347
  2. 14035347
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
140,592KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHBJ46G792275978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,592 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

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306-569-XXXX

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306-569-8777

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Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2009 Lexus ES 350