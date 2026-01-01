$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2009 Lexus ES 350
2009 Lexus ES 350
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
140,592KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHBJ46G792275978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,592 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Lexus
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 34,819 KM $47,799 + tax & lic
2023 Lexus RX 500H F-SPORT 3 PACKAGE! 37,714 KM $72,099 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum 68,250 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Lexus
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2009 Lexus ES 350