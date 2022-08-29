Menu
2010 Honda Accord

166,773 KM

Details Description

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
EX-L

EX-L

Location

166,773KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9238294
  • Stock #: W469
  • VIN: 1HGCP3F84AA800112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 166,773 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Honda Accord EX-L includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Alloy Wheels
-Leather Seats
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Sunroof
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
